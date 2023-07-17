Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin, Other Suspects In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command on Monday arrested and paraded some suspects for a variety of crimes and offences, including a notorious kidnap kingpin, Princewill Orlu.
Orlu’s camp is believed to be in the Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
Confirming the arrests during a press briefing at the state police headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, said the suspects were arrested by his men on suspicion of being involved in a variety of criminal activities.
The CP gave details about how his men trailed and arrested the suspects, and recovered illicit arms in their possession.
The other suspects arrested included Adebayo Anu, Ikpendu Ibeche, Olu Gabriel, Godtime Samuel, and Thankgod Wori, all males, among others.
Some of the suspects who spoke to our correspondent gave varying accounts of their involvement in the crimes for which the police arrested them.
See the full statement by the police commissioner below:
PRESS BRIEFING BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, RIVERS STATE COMMAND, CP NWONYI POLYCARP EMEKA, psc, LLB, PhD, ON MONDAY JULY 17, 2023, AT THE POLICE HEADQUARTERS, RIVERS STATE
HALT OF SUSPECTED CULT MEMBERS ACTIVITIES
ARREST OF A SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER/CAR SNATCHER
ARREST OF A NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER
ARREST OF NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPING SYNDICATE AND RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION.
RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBER
1. The Operatives of the Command, on Friday, 14/7/2023 at about 1630hrs while on patrol along the Rumukurushi Pipeline, saw some group of boys suspected to be cultists. On sighting the Police patrol vehicle, they took to their heels.
Exhibits recovered at the scene include one locally made pistol, two (2) cartridges, and substances suspected to be hard drugs.
Investigation ongoing.
2. On Friday, 14/7/2023 at about 00:00 hours, the Command Operatives on tip / off that a gang of hoodlums were in operation, Hawk Intelligence team swung into action and arrested one Victor Monday “M,” who specializes in car snatching and one chance, at Azubuike Estate Okpulor In Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.
Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.
3. On Friday, 14/7/2023 at about 1300hrs, Operatives of the Command with help from the community, arrested One Otamiri Chinedu “M,” age 25yrs of Ulakwo 2 Etche.
The said suspect is involved in the kidnapping of about four student lawyers in August 2022 between Nihi and Ulakwo in Etche LGA. The suspect also confessed to other kidnappings around Etche LGA.
4. The Hunter Strike Unit of the Command, while working on credible information at about 1400hrs at Ogbakiri Forest Emouha, LGA, Rivers State, on 14/07/2023 stormed the camp of a notorious kidnap kingpin, one Princewill Urlu “M,” (aka Boboyo), now at large.
Five suspects, namely (1) Adebayo Mercy Aanu “M,” (2) Ikpendu Ibeche “M,” (3) Olu Gabriel “M,” (4) Godtime Samuel “M,” and (5) Thankgod Wori M,” were arrested.
Two AK47 rifles with breech numbers 5185 and 12369 were recovered. One Hundred and forty-two (142) rounds of AK47 live ammunition, twenty-four (24) rounds of FNC live ammunition, Twenty (20) live ammunitions for GPMG, Four (4) bulletproof vests, thirty-six (36) knee guards, and twelve (12) expended AK47 ammunition were also recovered.
Police operatives are on their toes in making sure that the fleeing suspects (the kingpin and his cohorts) are brought to justice.
5. Operatives of Abali park division, on Saturday, 15/07/2023, at about 0430hrs while on stop and search at Kaduna Street/Aba Road behind, MRS Filling Station, intercepted a Nissan Primera Car with reg. No. Rivers NCH 274 AA, color blue.
Immediately, two of the occupants ran away, leaving a woman who was blindfold inside vehicle.
When she was untied, she told them how she was kidnapped from her shop, at Umorji Street, Mile One Diobu Port Harcourt, on Friday, 07/07/2023.
Investigation in progress to arrest fleeing suspects.
6. Police Operatives at Azikiwe Division, while on routine stop and search along Lumumber/Emenike at about 0530hrs, 17/07/2023 along Buguma Proof Hotel, arrested one Christian John “M,” 20yrs, a resident of Akpor Grammar School Uzouba.
The exhibit recovered from him is a locally made pistol and iron.
No. of Suspects.…………..……………………………………….……………..7
No. of recovered locally made pistol….…………………………………….2
No. of recovered AK47 rifles ……………………………………………….…2
No. of recovered AK47 live ammunition…………………………… 142
No. of recovered expended AK47 ammunition………………………..12
No. of recovered FNC live ammunition …….………………………..… 24
No. of recovered live ammunitions for GPMG………………………… 20
No. of recovered bulletproof vests………………………………………….4
No. of recovered Knee Guards ……………………………………………..36
It is imperative that our society collaboratively endeavor to mitigate crime and uphold public safety.
In this regard, I extend a sincere appeal to the esteemed residents of our State, urging their active participation in supporting our dedicated police officers in their relentless pursuit to combat all forms of criminal activities within the state.
Gentlemen of the press, thank you for your support.