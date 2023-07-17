Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin, Other Suspects In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command on Monday arrested and paraded some suspects for a variety of crimes and offences, including a notorious kidnap kingpin, Princewill Orlu.

Orlu’s camp is believed to be in the Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Confirming the arrests during a press briefing at the state police headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, said the suspects were arrested by his men on suspicion of being involved in a variety of criminal activities.

The CP gave details about how his men trailed and arrested the suspects, and recovered illicit arms in their possession.

The other suspects arrested included Adebayo Anu, Ikpendu Ibeche, Olu Gabriel, Godtime Samuel, and Thankgod Wori, all males, among others.

Some of the suspects who spoke to our correspondent gave varying accounts of their involvement in the crimes for which the police arrested them.

See the full statement by the police commissioner below: