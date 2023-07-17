Police Withdraw PMF Officers Attached To Buhari’s Wife, Brother, Boss Mustapha, Others

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has withdrawn the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel previously attached to prominent individuals, including Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his brother, Mallam Mamman Daura.

Other personalities affected by the withdrawal include Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President.

The order for this withdrawal was contained in a Police Wireless Message obtained by Channels Television on Monday.

According to the authorities, this move comes as part of an ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details by the Nigerian Police Force. The decision aims to optimize the deployment of police personnel and ensure the effective use of resources in line with prevailing security challenges in the country.

The withdrawal of PMF personnel from these high-profile individuals is not indicative of any specific threat or security breach. Instead, it aligns with the broader goal of streamlining security arrangements to meet the evolving security needs of the nation.

While the affected individuals may no longer have PMF personnel assigned exclusively to their protection, it is important to note that they will still benefit from other security arrangements provided by relevant agencies.

Below is the full list of individuals from who withdrawal message as obtained from the police.

READ ALSO: Seven Children Rescued In Lagos Orphanage Home Fire