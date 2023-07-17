Police Commence Investigation Into Nightclub Killing Involving Ex-Signee Of Davido, Trevboi

The police have launched an investigation into the tragic killing of an individual at Bar 38 Nightclub in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

It is alleged that the killer was Trevboi, a former signee of popular Afrobeats artiste Davido.

The incident occurred late Sunday night, and the police say they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, in a tweet on Monday, confirmed that the investigations are underway.

The Force spokesman revealed that investigations started some minutes after the incident happened. He further disclosed that the suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot.

According to him, the car and the documents in it are in police custody.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, even as authorities say they are actively working to gather information and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.