Tribunal: APC’s Final Address Intended To Intimidate Judiciary, Harass Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday criticised what it described as the threat contained in the written address by lawyers to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The comments by the counsel for the President and Vice-President Kashim Shettima led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) were contained in a final written address against the petition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his party.

The petitioners are challenging Tinubu’s emergence in the February 25 election and his fulfilment of the constitutional requirement of 25 percent of the votes in two-thirds of the country’s 36 states and the FCT.

Asking the tribunal to dismiss the petition of Obi and LP, Tinubu and Shettima’s lawyers argued that Tinubu scored 25 percent of the lawful votes cast in the FCT and any other interpretation will lead to chaos and anarchy in the country.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin, Other Suspects In Rivers

However, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said the remarks are a pre-emptive move to intimidate the judiciary.

According to Ologunagba, the statement by the lawyers in the said written address is subversive, an affront to democratic order, and an assault on the corporate existence of the nation.

“It is alarming and disturbing that the APC externalized to the public, their final written address in which they also threatened national peace if the Court upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner,” the statement said.

“The threats, either through Counsel or officials of the APC is calculated to intimidate and harass the Judiciary and indeed Nigerians.

“The PDP holds that the clear intent of the APC is to blackmail the Court and emasculate the independence of the judiciary to discharge its duties in accordance with the dictates of the law. This action is ostensibly to set the stage to orchestrate violent crisis in various parts of the country with the intention to further blackmail the PEPC.”

See the full statement below: