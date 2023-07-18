Court Sacks Musa Mubarak As Kogi NNPP Gov Candidate

A Federal High Court in Abuja has removed Musa Mubarak as the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the November 11, 2023 Kogi State Governorship Election over unlawful substitution.

Delivering Judgement, Justice James Omotosho held that Mubarak’s name was fraudulently submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as NNPP’s governorship candidate.

He further ordered that Hassan Abdullahi be restored as the party’s flag bearer having lawfully won the primary of the party conducted on April 16, 2023, with 303 votes while Mubarak came second with only 10 votes.

The court held that submission of Mubarak’s name over and above that of Abdullahi to INEC and publishing same by the electoral body was unlawful, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

While ordering immediate publication of the name of the plaintiff, Justice Omotoso issued order of perpetual injunction against NNPP, INEC and their agents from further depriving the plaintiff the fruits of his success at the primary of the NNPP.