Stop Burning Vessels With Stolen Crude, Reps Caution Security Agencies

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked security agencies to desist from burning vessels with stolen crude.

On July 11, operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, set ablaze an intercepted vessel carrying barrels of stolen crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State.

The vessel was set ablaze by a military helicopter. The vessel allegedly owned by a Nigerian registered company was heading to Cameroon with the cargo onboard when it was apprehended at an offshore location with the captain and crew members onboard.

But following a resolution by the member representing Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, Uduak Odudoh, the lower chamber faulted the burning of the vessel, pledging to probe the circumstances surrounding the circumstance.

The House recalled that in October 2022, a vessel named MT Deima, which was laden with 1500 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, was also arrested and set ablaze in the Warri Escravos River.

It also expressed worry that if the trend continued, it would further affect the livelihood and the overall well-being of the Niger Delta people who had fishing as their main occupation.

Two-Year-Old’s Killing

During Tuesday’s plenary session, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was also directed to take over the case involving the alleged killing of two-year-old Ivan Omorhiakogbe by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State.

Channels Television reports that stray bullets allegedly from NDLEA personnel killed the toddler during a raid last Thursday. A bullet also hit his younger brother Eromosele Omhonrina in the eye, requiring him to undergo surgery.

The victims had just returned from school to their mother’s shop when they were hit by stray bullets.

A week after the incident, the House expressed regret over the killing of the child and sought justice for the child. The lawmakers also want the police to prosecute the culprits involved.

In a motion by Unyime Idem, the lawmaker representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, raised concerns about the two-year-old’s killing.

The father of the boy pleaded for justice in a petition which was presented to the House by Kelechi Nwogu, who represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in Rivers State.

The lower chamber also resolved to investigate the account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).