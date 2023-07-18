Oyo Assembly Suspends Two LG Bosses

The Oyo State House of Assembly has asked the Chairman of the Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA), Taoreed Adedigba; and his counterpart in the Ibadan North LGA, Agba Egbe, to step aside pending investigation into alleged gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds levelled against them.

This followed deliberation on the floor of the House during plenary on Tuesday.

The Assembly, however, directed the vice chairman in the Akinyele LGA to take over the council while the secretary takes over the Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) 1 and the assistant secretary to take over LCDA 2.

Allegations of impunity, abuse of office and misappropriation of local government funds were levelled against them and this necessitated their suspension.

The Assembly, then, constituted an adhoc committee headed by a member, Peter Ojedokun, to investigate the allegations.