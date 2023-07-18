Taraba Governor Kefas Sets Up Assets Recovery Committee

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has set up a committee for the assessment and recovery of state assets in the country.

The committee is tasked with determining the quantity of moveable and immovable assets in Kaduna, including the liaison office, the Lagos liaison office, the Abuja liaison office, the Central Business District in Abuja, and any other section of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Gebon Kataps, the committee has the authority to locate the government of Taraba State’s moveable and immovable assets in any other area of Nigeria.

He stated that the committee will examine the economic and monetary value of each asset, establish the acceptability of each asset’s use by the state government, and make appropriate recommendations to the state government.

The committee’s report is due to the government within four weeks of its formation.

Chaired by Rtd Major General Habila Vintenaba, the committee has 13 members, including Rtd Colonel Nwunuke Agyo, Rtd Navy Captain Atiku Bakari, Chief of Staff, State House of Assembly representative, state Auditor General representative, nominee of the state accountant General, and nominee of the National Assembly.

Others include a nominee of the state ministry of justice, a nominee of the state PDP, a nomination from the office of SGS, Prof. Mahmud Hamid Umar from Taraba State University, and Mrs. Fatima Hassan, while Mr. Saleh Aji is to serve as secretary of the committee.