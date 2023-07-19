‘A Respectable Leader’, Atiku Hails Obi At 62

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has described his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, as a “respectable leader”.

Atiku, an ex-Vice President made this known on Wednesday via his Twitter handle while congratulating Obi who turned 62.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election and the two were political allies before Obi moved to the Labour Party in the build-up to this year’s election.

Atiku, in his birthday message to Obi, a former Anambra State governor, commended his dedication to growth and service.

“A respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

“Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality,” Atiku wrote.