Aregbesola’s Ex-Commissioners, Others Get Portfolios As Adeleke Swears In Appointees

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Wednesday, swore in his new appointees including commissioners.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor also announced portfolios for the new commissioners after their screening by the Osun State House of Assembly.

Adeleke declared himself as the State Commissioner for Works, with his deputy, Kola Adewusi as commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state new cabinet members held at the State Government Secretariat, Osogbo, Adeleke said a merit-based process was ensured in the cabinet selection with a view to scoring high goals on good governance.

The governor charged the members to come up with new innovative ideas that will re-engineer the state’s economy in order to satisfy high expectations that the people of the state have in his administration.

Some of the new cabinet members expressed hope that their composition which comprises technocrats, professionals and youths, picked from across all senatorial districts in the state will help drive the governor’s agenda on even transformation in the state.

Two of the new appointees by Adeleke were commissioners during the administration of ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are Kolapo Alimi and Biyi Odunlade.

Adeleke appointed Alimi as the Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment. He was the commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy during the Aregbesola administration.

Adeleke also appointed Odunlade as Commissioner of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation. He was the Commissioner of Youth and Sports under Aregbesola.

Though Aregbesola and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola are members of the ruling APC, the two are political rivals. Aregbesola had handed over to Oyetola in 2018 but the two later fell apart.

Adeleke defeated the incumbent (Oyetola) during the July 16, 2022 governorship poll four years after Oyetola trounced him in the same contest.

Oyetola challenged Adeleke’s victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship poll up to the Supreme Court but lost.

See the full list of commissioners and ministries:

Morufu Dele Ayanfe — Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology

Moshood Olagunju — Ministry of Youth Affairs

Adenike Folasade Adeleke — Ministry of Federal Affairs

Dosu Babatunde — Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

Alfred Sesan Oyedele — Ministry of Transport

Bunmi Jenyo — Ministry of Commerce and Industry

George Alabi — Ministry of Land and Physical Planning

Sola Ogungbile — Ministry of Finance

Morufu Ademola Adeleke — Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

Wole Jimi-Bada — Ministry of Justice

Dipo Eluwole — Ministry of Education

Gbola Faseru — Ministry of Agriculture

Sola Akintola — Ministry of Health

Mayowa Anjorin — Ministry of Environment and Sanitation

Aderibigbe Rasheed — Ministry of Home Affairs

Ayobola Awolowo — Ministry of Women Affairs and Children Welfare

Ojo Abiodun Bankole — Ministry of Tourism and Culture

Abdulganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa — Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs

Sunday Oroniyi — Ministry of Water Resources

Soji Adeigbe — Commissioner for Government House Protocol

Festus Adeyemo — Commissioner for Energy

Governor Ademola Adeleke — Ministry of Works

Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi — Ministry of Sports and Special Needs