Aregbesola’s Ex-Commissioners, Others Get Portfolios As Adeleke Swears In Appointees

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Wednesday, swore in his new appointees including commissioners.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor also announced portfolios for the new commissioners after their screening by the Osun State House of Assembly.
Adeleke declared himself as the State Commissioner for Works, with his deputy, Kola Adewusi as commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.
Speaking during the inauguration of the state new cabinet members held at the State Government Secretariat, Osogbo, Adeleke said a merit-based process was ensured in the cabinet selection with a view to scoring high goals on good governance.
The governor charged the members to come up with new innovative ideas that will re-engineer the state’s economy in order to satisfy high expectations that the people of the state have in his administration.
Some of the new cabinet members expressed hope that their composition which comprises technocrats, professionals and youths, picked from across all senatorial districts in the state will help drive the governor’s agenda on even transformation in the state.
Two of the new appointees by Adeleke were commissioners during the administration of ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
They are Kolapo Alimi and Biyi Odunlade.
Adeleke appointed Alimi as the Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment. He was the commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy during the Aregbesola administration.
Adeleke also appointed Odunlade as Commissioner of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation. He was the Commissioner of Youth and Sports under Aregbesola.
Though Aregbesola and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola are members of the ruling APC, the two are political rivals. Aregbesola had handed over to Oyetola in 2018 but the two later fell apart.
Adeleke defeated the incumbent (Oyetola) during the July 16, 2022 governorship poll four years after Oyetola trounced him in the same contest.
Oyetola challenged Adeleke’s victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship poll up to the Supreme Court but lost.
See the full list of commissioners and ministries:
Morufu Dele Ayanfe — Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology
Moshood Olagunju — Ministry of Youth Affairs
Adenike Folasade Adeleke — Ministry of Federal Affairs
Dosu Babatunde — Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
Alfred Sesan Oyedele — Ministry of Transport
Bunmi Jenyo — Ministry of Commerce and Industry
George Alabi — Ministry of Land and Physical Planning
Sola Ogungbile — Ministry of Finance
Morufu Ademola Adeleke — Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning
Wole Jimi-Bada — Ministry of Justice
Dipo Eluwole — Ministry of Education
Gbola Faseru — Ministry of Agriculture
Sola Akintola — Ministry of Health
Mayowa Anjorin — Ministry of Environment and Sanitation
Aderibigbe Rasheed — Ministry of Home Affairs
Ayobola Awolowo — Ministry of Women Affairs and Children Welfare
Ojo Abiodun Bankole — Ministry of Tourism and Culture
Abdulganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa — Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs
Sunday Oroniyi — Ministry of Water Resources
Soji Adeigbe — Commissioner for Government House Protocol
Festus Adeyemo — Commissioner for Energy
Governor Ademola Adeleke — Ministry of Works
Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi — Ministry of Sports and Special Needs