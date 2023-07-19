Attacks: Gov Mutfwang Receives IGP Egbetokun, Army Commander In Plateau

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, have made assurances to the people of Plateau State to restore peace and order in troubled areas of the state, in light of recent deadly attacks.

During one three-week period, 150 people were confirmed to have been killed in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state last month.

The police chief and commander, in separate visits to the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, made commitments to secure lives and property, adding that they required the cooperation of the government and people of the state to restore law and order in the affected communities.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang called on the security agencies to engage the criminals that had been terrorising the state and had not been apprehended nor prosecuted for the heinous acts committed against the people of the state.

READ ALSO: Paris Club Refund: Court Threatens Emefiele With Arrest Warrant

The IGP and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, who doubles as General Officer Commanding, Three Division of the Nigerian Army, expressed concern over the security situation in the state.

They also stated that concerted efforts were required to find a lasting solution to the security challenges.

Egbetokun and Abubakar paid courtesy visits to the governor while assessing the security measures put in place to combat the incessant attacks and killings in some communities of Plateau.