Court Upholds FG’s Prayer To Protect Witnesses In Suit Against Tukur Mamu

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an application by the Federal Government to protect witnesses lined up in the prosecution of Tukur Mamu, who is being tried over his alleged relationship with terrorists that were involved in the 2022 attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

Justice Ekwo granted the application following an ex-parte motion by the counsel for the Office of the Attorney-General for the Federation.

The Federal Government prayed for four orders, which includes excluding persons other than parties and their legal representatives at the hearing, except members of the accredited press.

Secondly, an order of the Court vacating the court room whenever the prosecution witnesses are coming to testify.

Thirdly, an order of the Court shielding the physical identity of the prosecution witnesses by wearing facial masks and or the use of screen whenever prosecution witnesses are testifying.

Lastly, an order Court directing the use of pseudo names by prosecution witnesses and deleting the real names and addresses of prosecution witnesses throughout the proceedings of this case.”

Justice Ekwo granted the motion as prayed, he subsequently adjourned the matter until July 21 for trial commencement.