N617 Per Litre Of Petrol Is Extortion, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the recent hike in the pump price of petrol.

PDP in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the increase of fuel from N534 to N617 per litre is extortion.

“Our party insists that the N617 per litre of fuel is excessive, unacceptable and cannot be justified under any guise. This is especially given the economic potential and prospects within our country,” the statement read.

“It is appalling that instead of seeking ways to stabilise and grow the economy, the APC administration has abandoned the welfare of Nigerians which is the primary purpose of government under Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and left the citizens to the vagaries of market forces and exploitative cabal; a disposition that is characteristic of a government that is not accountable to the people.”

The opposition party said the present dire situation comes as a consequence of APC’s alleged insensitivity, seething corruption, scandalous cluelessness and lack of capacity to effectively steady and manage the nation’s economy.

