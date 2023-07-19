Otti Celebrates Peter Obi On 62nd Birthday

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has felicitated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi on his 62nd birthday.

His birthday message was contained in tweet on Wednesday.

The governor wished Obi, a former Anambra State governor, more years of good health and prosperity.

READ ALSO: Obi Tells LP, Obidients, Other Supporters What He Wants For 62nd Birthday

“Happy 62nd birthday to my brother, Mr Peter Obi CON,” Otti tweeted.

“On behalf of my family and the entire people of Abia State, I wish my brother and friend, presidential candidate of the Labor Party, and former Governor of Anambra State, an indelible 62nd birthday celebration.

“My sincere prayer is that you enjoy many more years of good health, happiness, and prosperity.”

Happy 62nd birthday to my brother, Mr Peter Obi CON On behalf of my family and the entire people of Abia State, I wish my brother and friend, presidential candidate of the Labor Party, and former Governor of Anambra State, an indelible 62nd birthday celebration.

My sincere… pic.twitter.com/2w5jRWWXXn Advertisement — Alex Otti (@alexottiofr) July 19, 2023

Earlier, Obi said that he will maintain his decision not to celebrate his birthdays in the light of the dire state of the nation.

The LP presidential candidate in a statement shared on his Twitter page on Monday, said despite pressure from his supporters, including members of the Obedient Family and Labour Party, to celebrate, he urged them to redirect their efforts towards helping those in need.

Rather than presenting him with gifts, Obi encouraged his well-wishers to extend their generosity to hospitals, orphanages, homes for the disabled and elderly. By making such donations, he emphasized the importance of supporting the vulnerable and marginalized members of society.