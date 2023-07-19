Senate To Probe Customs’ Abuse Of Firearms At Border Communities 

The Senate has set up an adhoc committee chaired by Senator Francis Fadahunsi to investigate the abuse of firearms by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service in Katsina State and at border communities in the country.

The committee would probe the incidents in Katsina including the alleged killings of residents by Customs officials during border drills in August 2021, the killing of 10 persons also by Customs officials in February 2021 in the Jibia Local Government Area of the state and the attack on the Chief of Staff to the Katsina State Governor, Jabiru Tsauri on July 13, 2023.

The Senate’s decision to investigate the attacks by Customs officials followed the presentation of a matter of urgent public importance by Senator Abdulazeez Yar’adua during Wednesday’s plenary session.

After the probe, the ad hoc committee would proffer solutions and report back to the red chamber in six weeks.

Meanwhile, the House of representatives has called for the suspension of the concession of the Abuja and Kano airports until it concludes its investigation.