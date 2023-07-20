2023WWC: Nigeria Begin Campaign Against Olympic Champions Canada

The Super Falcons will start their 2023 World Cup quest when they file out against Canada in a Group B encounter.

Nigeria, having participated in all editions of the Women’s World Cup, will battle the Olympic champions at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia.

Despite making all editions of the global showpiece, Nigeria have only managed to reach the quarter-final once. That was in 1999 when they lost dramatically 4-3 to Brazil.

In the last edition of the competition, the West Africans bowed out in the round of 16 after crashing to France.

With just four wins in 26 World Cup matches, the Super Falcons are eager to rewrite history in Australia and New Zealand.

Asides from The Maple Leafs and Nigeria, other teams in Group B include co-hosts Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Nigeria vs Canada, a Head-to-Head Record of Familiar Foes

When Nigeria start their 2023 World Cup campaign against the CONCACAF champions, they will be taking on familiar foes. Both sides have met four times, twice in the competition – group stage in 1995 and 2011.

The North Americans have won once, two of the matches ended in draws while Nigeria emerged victorious on one occasion.

But Canada’s coach Priestman believes Nigeria are no pushovers.

“With Nigeria, you could argue that their consistency hasn’t been great, but when they’re good, they’re really good. I just think we just need a calmness and a belief in what we do well. We’ll be going to try and top the group,” the coach told FIFA.com.

Falcons Soar, Canada Stutter

🥳We recorded a morale-boosting 8-1 victory over an Australian club, Lions FC in a friendly in Gold Coast 🇳🇿 SCORERS: Asisat Oshoala (2), Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/OETQ7ac0wW — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 15, 2023

Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls have won three and lost two of their last five games. But their opponents have managed one win in the same number of matches, losing four of them.

He is already anticipating a tough tie with Canada.

“Canada are the Olympics Gold medalists and we know they are going to be very good. We played them twice the last year and have a lot of respect for them,” he said, according to FIFA. “They are a very good side, very well coached, but I think we can have the ability to be successful if we perform and stick to our gameplan.”

Team News, Players to Watch (Nigeria)

While Nigeria may have had some off-field skirmishes in the lead-up to the tournament, that seems to have fizzled away and the team is raring to go.

So far, there are no reports of injury worries for them heading into the clash against Bev Priestman’s charges. But Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde won’t play in the game after being sent off in Nigeria’s semi-final loss to Morocco at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

“It’s a love story” 😘 The moment @AsisatOshoala realized she has won the most African Footballer of the Year awards in history! 👸 #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/Vd2L2nDEgM — CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) June 18, 2023

Against Canada, Nigeria will be backing on in-form Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala to lead the line. The African Player of the Year is the first from the continent to get a female Ballon d’Or nomination.

She is also fresh off a second consecutive Women’s Champions League crown with the Catalonian side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHENNA KANU (@uchenna_kanu_19)

Uchenna Kanu is also one player to watch as Nigeria start their journey down under.

https://twitter.com/EBIONOME/status/1681798920975032321?s=20

Asides from her, fans are eager to see Captain Onome Ebi make a historic sixth World Cup appearance.

Team News, Players To Watch (Canada)

Both Sophie Schmidt and Jessie Fleming sat out training this week. But Priestman has waved off concerns over their fitness.

For the Canadians, veteran skipper Christine Sinclair holds a key position for the side. Alongside Kailen Sheridan, and Ashley Lawrence, Nigeria should be ready for a mouthwatering tie.

Nigeria Vs Canada: Five Key Facts

The @NGSuper_Falcons have featured at EVERY edition of the #FIFAWWC! 🇳🇬👏 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 18, 2023

#OnThisDay in 1999, Nigeria 🇳🇬 became the first-ever African nation to play in the knockout rounds of the @FIFAWWC. The @NGSuper_Falcons have played in every edition of the @FIFAWWC — including the 2023 tournament starting in Australia and New Zealand later this month. pic.twitter.com/zPC0KHj5pH — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 1, 2023

1. Nigeria have played all editions of the World Cup.

2. The Super Falcons, however, only got past the group stage twice – in 2019 and 1999.

3. Sinclair is aiming to become the first player to score in six World Cup appearances. She is on five with Brazil’s Martha.

4. Canada have only missed one edition of the tournament. That was in 1991 at the maiden edition.

5. Nigeria and Canada have met twice at the World Cup – in 1995 and 2011.