2023 Polls: INEC Chairman, Commissioners Meet With Collation, Returning Officers

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Commissioners on Friday met to review the post-2023 general elections review meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja. In attendance were collation and returning officers in the February/March general elections.

The collation and returning officers are mainly university professors, many of whom are vice chancellors of universities.

The meeting is the third in the series of post-elections review meetings that the Commission scheduled to hold with those who played key roles in the elections.

It comes two days after the Wednesday meeting of Yakubu and the INEC commissioners with members of the various transport unions which the commission had engaged during the 2023 general elections.

The main objective of the meeting was the review of the conduct of the elections and was also attended by electoral officers.

According to INEC, it was sacrosanct to review the conduct of the engaged transport unions vis-à vis the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with unions on the provision of logistics.

Also, the meeting took stock of how the electoral officers, who served as field supervisors, carried out their assignments.