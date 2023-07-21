Alleged Terrorism Financing: Court Bars Lawyers, Journalists From Tukur Mamu’s Trial

Lawyers, litigants, and journalists were ordered to vacate the courtroom of a Federal High Court Abuja where the trial of Tukur Mamu was held.

When the matter was called on Friday, counsel from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), who is prosecuting the case on the Federal Government’s behalf, David Kaswe, told the court that their witnesses were in court for the trial.

Kaswe then urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to enforce the order earlier granted, for all parties not party to the suit to vacate the court.

Justice Ekwo, who granted the prayer, ordered everyone to vacate the court, except parties in the suit.

The development was, however, contrary to the application by the prosecution that accredited journalists at the Federal High Court should be allowed to observe proceedings in the trial.

Justice Ekwo had on Wednesday granted an application by the Federal Government to protect witnesses lined up in the prosecution of Mamu, who is being tried over his alleged relationship with terrorists that were involved in last year’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

The judge granted the application following an ex-parte motion moved by Kaswe to the effect.