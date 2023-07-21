FG Increases Unity Colleges’ Fees From ₦45,000 To ₦100,000

The Federal Government has increased school fees for Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

This was contained in a directive from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated 25th May 2023 and addressed to all principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

According to the circular entitled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous ₦45,000.

The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, among others.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives had on July 11, urged the Federal Government to reverse the increment of school fees in all federal government-owned secondary schools.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) and Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi).

Nkemkanma had while moving the motion said the increment was causing untold hardship for students.