Kaduna Gov Lauds Troops For Eliminating Bandits In Kagarko LGA

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has commended the troops of the Nigerian Army for their gallant efforts towards degrading and eliminating criminal elements in the state.

This comes as the troops on Thursday eliminated bandits in the Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

During the clearance operation, the troops flushed out bandits from their hideouts at Kagarko-Iche, Takalafiya, Gidan Makeri and Jangala communities, all within Kagarko LGA.

Governor Sani lauded the bravery of the troops in flushing out bandits from their hideouts in Kagarko, attributing the successes so far recorded to increased surveillance and coordinated action of security forces.

He, however, reiterated the resolve of his administration to forge partnerships with security forces to tackle the current and emerging security threats in Kaduna and its surrounding areas, stating that increased cooperation between the Kaduna State Government and security forces is already paying off.

“The massive deployment of troops to troubled areas around Kaduna State has led to a steady decline in banditry, kidnapping and other forms of crime and the resumption of economic activities,” Sani said.

Governor Sani has since his assumption in office held separate meetings with the newly appointed service chiefs, which featured robust discussions on the need to consolidate the successes recorded in the fight against insecurity in Kaduna State.