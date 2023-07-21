Kanu Nwankwo Promises Positive Changes In Enyimba

Kanu Nwankwo is promising positive changes in Enyimba, days after he was named as the club’s new chairman.

The Nigerian legend gave the assurance when he visited Caleb Ajagba, the Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, at the Government House in Umuahia the capital.

A statement from the Abia State Government House on Friday said Kanu’s “visit is to formally inform the State Governor of his arrival and readiness to commence work and stated his commitment to render his services to the people of Abia in the area of football.

“He assured that with his assumption of office, there will be positive changes in Enyimba and further noted that the time has come for the illustrious sons and daughters of Abia to come together and make the State great again.”

On his part, Ajagba said Abia State has all it needs to excel as a people. He has therefore called on those given responsibilities to find creative ways to discharge their duties to prove that their appointment is not a mistake.

He noted the Governor’s undying love for excellence which necessitated Mr Kanu’s new role, adding that his work is well cut out.

Citing Kanu’s early days at Iwuanyanwu Football Club in Owerri, and the numerous honours in football, the Chief of Staff expressed hopes that the ex-Arsenal star will replicate excellence in Enyimba.

According to him, as a football star, a lot is expected from him as Abians look up to him to get it right.