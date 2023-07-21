NAF Nabs Underground Cable Thief At Lagos Airport 

Guards who were on duty at the Nigeria Air Force Headquarters gate on Friday caught a cable thief along the airport road by the NADC perimeter fence.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua.

According to him, three thieves were sighted digging the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s underground armoured cable with a digger, shovel and cutlass.

On sighting the guards, they ran from the scene, but a guard opened fire on them, aiming at the shoulder of one of the thieves, who was later identified as Usman Musa.

Yakubu-Funtua, said, “Usman Musa, 28 years old, a native of Adamawa State, residing at Ijora sustained gunshot wounds. He was subsequently arrested and taken to 661NAFH Ikeja.

“He is presently receiving treatment at General Hospital Oyingbo while his other two accomplices escaped. Usman Musa will be properly interrogated after he has stabilised.

“The Authority believes that this incident could be a relevant clue to unravelling the theft of the runway lighting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.”