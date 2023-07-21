Nigerian Air Force Destroys Illegal Refinery In Rivers State

Operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have located and destroyed an illegal crude oil refining site in Rivers State.

The operation which took place on Friday 21st July 2023 as part of the air component of the joint security effort codenamed Operation Delta Safe was largely intelligence-driven.

It was achieved after hours of careful surveillance by the NAF. The strike took place at Dariama village which is about 20km from Abonnema in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Air Force Air spokesman Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the development to Channels Television.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the NAF did carry out a successful operation as part of Operation Delta Safe in the region, and we have to do that to curb the activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs in that region,” he noted.

He, however, said, “This is a regular occurrence in the area, and we will continue to safeguard the nation’s interest”.

Barely a week ago, the Nigerian Navy also located and dismantled an illegal crude oil refining site in the creeks of Degema LGA of the state.