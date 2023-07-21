Super Falcons Star, Abiodun Deborah Reflects On WWC Debut Amid Mixed Emotions

In a thrilling turn of events, Abiodun Deborah, a rising star in Nigerian football (FIFAWWC), recently made her first senior appearance at a FIFA Women’s World Cup. The talented athlete took to social media on Friday to express her emotions after the match, which left her feeling both elated and disappointed.

Deborah, known as @Abiodundebby100 on Twitter, couldn’t contain her excitement at realizing her dream of starting in her first senior FIFAWWC match. She expressed her happiness and deep sense of honor for the privilege of representing the country on such a prestigious stage.

However, her debut match took an unexpected turn, leaving her with a hint of disappointment as she was sent off following a mistimed tackle that saw her get a straight red card.

2023WWC: Nnadozie’s Heroics Save Resolute Nigeria Against Canada

In a heartfelt message, she conveyed her apologies for the way her debut ended and expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to her. Deborah also shared her pride in the team’s performance, recognizing their collective effort on the field.

Her post on Twitter read, “A bit disappointed my debut to end the way it did. I’m sorry. Overall, I’m grateful for the chance and proud of my team today. Thanks for your support always #DA13 #NGA.”

Deborah’s debut showcased her potential as a valuable asset to the Nigerian national team. Her skills and determination did not go unnoticed by fans and fellow players, who praised her performance and expressed unwavering support.

As she continues to evolve in her football journey, Deborah’s passion and commitment to the game are evident, inspiring her teammates and supporters alike. Her participation in the #FIFAWWC marks a significant milestone in her career, and her dedication to improvement promises a bright future for the young footballer.