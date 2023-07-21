UPDATED: Tinubu Attends Armed Forces Graduation Ceremony In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu attended the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday morning.

Several uniformed officers were observed seated in the hall awaiting the commencement of the ceremony at 9:34 am.

Tinubu, in his speech, promised that his administration will deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure adequate security of the lives and property of the Nigerian people.

The President assured the public that the Armed Forces under his administration are well-equipped to enable them to discharge their responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of the citizens both internally and globally.