UNILAG Hikes Tuition Fees, Cites ‘Prevailing Economic Realities’

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has hiked tuition fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

A late Friday statement from the institution hinged the move on what it described as the “prevailing economic realities”.

“After careful deliberations with its stakeholders (students, parents/guardians, staff unions, alumni among others), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Management has reviewed the obligatory fees (mandatory charges for an academic session/year) of new and returning undergraduate students of the University,” the school explained.

“The adjustment in fees which will take effect from the 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the University to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the University has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years. Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience.”

A breakdown of the new tuition fees is seen below:

The mandatory charges for one academic session/year, for new undergraduate students are as follows:

The mandatory charges for one academic session/year for returning undergraduate students are as follows: