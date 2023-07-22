Brace Up For Downpour On Sunday, FEMA Tells Abuja Residents

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has urged Abuja residents to prepare for a downpour on Sunday but placed its staff on alert.

FEMA spokesperson Nkechi Isa gave the advisory in a statement Saturday, saying the warning followed the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET)’s earlier projection of heavy rain in Abuja and neigbouring states.

“The Federal Capital Territory,(FCT) and States contiguous with it are expected to experience heavy to moderate rainfall tomorrow,” the FEMA image maker said.

It added that “NiMET impact-based weather forecast also anticipates low to moderate rainfall on Sunday 23rd, 2023 in parts of the FCT and its neighbouring states.

“Reacting to the early warning, the Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency,(FEMA), Dr Abbas Garba Idriss has placed the Search and rescue team of the Agency on alert. Dr Idriss has also directed an update of the Agency’s flood contingency plans.

“He appealed to residents to heed the early warning and avoid driving or wading into a pool of water during the rains. Idriss also urged FCT residents to wait out the rains during heavy floods or use an alternative route.”

Quoting the FEMA boss, she said, “All blocked drains must be cleared adding that people who reside on water channels must relocate”.