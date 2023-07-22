PHOTOS: Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was among the world leaders at the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He shared photos of the event on his Facebook page.

“At the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, focusing on Peace, Democracy, and Development,” he captioned the photos.

“I am pleased to have joined other world leaders and distinguished personalities to share thoughts on the imperative of people-oriented governance, political stability, and inclusive development in our nations towards establishing a culture of global peace and harmony.”