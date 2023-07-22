Russian War Correspondent Killed In South Ukraine

The Russian army said the journalist was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated July 22, 2023
Twitter
Volunteer medics carry out medical examinations for local residents in a mobile hospital in the village of Staryi Karavan, Donetsk region on July 21, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – Many Ukrainian frontline villages have had no regular access to doctors or other basic services for more than a year. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

 

A Russian war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, the military announced.

“As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded in various levels of severity,” the Russian army said in a statement.

“During an evacuation, the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds that resulted from the cluster munitions exploding.”

AFP

More Stories