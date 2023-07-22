Troops Raid ‘IPOB’ Hideout, Arrest Suspect, Recover AK 47 Rifles

Troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday, destroyed an enclave said to be that of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested High ground in the early hours of the day,” the Director Army of Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement.

He said the troops overpowered the “IPOB” fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered, include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters,” the statement added.

The Army spokesman said the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations and has charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region.