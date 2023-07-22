Two Children Dead In Collapsed Lagos Building

Two children lost their lives when a building collapsed on Ajao Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident happened on Saturday morning, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

“The children aged nine and seven were trapped when the fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during the day’s heavy downpour,” NEMA Coordinator in the South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, said in a statement.

The Agency said distressed calls weren’t properly channeled to save the lives of the children.

NEMA sympathised with the parents of the deceased and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Agency said the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have been to the scene to assess the situation.