Gunmen Attack Estate, Kill One In Katsina

Gunmen have killed a man in the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Channels Television reports that the man was shot after the gunmen invaded a low-cost residential estate near the Kankia General Hospital on Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Adeleke Sympathises With Ikire Flood Victims, Calls For Calm

It was gathered that the victim was killed while trying to accost the gunmen who arrived on motorcycles.

An eyewitness told Channels Television on a telephone call that the assailants riding on motorcycles invaded the estate last night and shot sporadically thereby killing the victim identified as Alhaji Ibrahim Baraya Solo.

After killing the victim, The gunmen fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The police spokesman in the State, ASP Abubakar Aliyu also confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday, stating that, the police investigation has already commenced to fish out the criminal elements.