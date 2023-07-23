Shettima Arrives In Rome Ahead Of UN Food Systems Summit

Ahead of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Rome, Italy, representing President Bola Tinubu at the event scheduled for Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 26.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, in a statement on Sunday evening, noted that the VP was received at Leonardo Da Vinci airport at 7:45 pm Italian time by some Nigerian diplomats.

The welcome party included the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam; the Head, Consular Department, Nigerian Embassy in Italy, Ugochukwu Onuzulike; and the President of the Nigerian Community in Rome, Chima Ibezim.

At the opening event on Monday, the Vice President is expected to chair high-level sessions under the theme “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria” and the side event on ”Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria.”

Shettima is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

The Vice President is to have been accompanied by the Permanent Secretaries of Ministries of Agriculture, Environment and other senior government officials.

See photos from his arrival below: