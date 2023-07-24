Adeleke Suspends Osun Poly Rector Over Corruption Allegations

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has suspended the Rector of the Osun State Polytechnic, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, in the light of corruption allegations levelled against him.

According to a July 11, 2023 memo by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Muritala Jimoh, addressed to the Acting Registrar of the polytechnic, Odetayo is facing an investigation over “allegations of financial recklessness, corruption and misappropriation of funds and abuse of office”.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mr Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi as the acting Rector with immediate effect, “pending the time the allegations against him are properly investigated by relevant bodies”.

See the suspension and appointment memos below: