Chief Of Army Staff Mandates Troops To Eradicate Violence In Plateau

In a bid to eliminate ongoing violent attacks and the activities of gunmen in Plateau, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has issued a decisive directive to the troops.

During his address on Saturday, Major General Lagbaja urged the troops to take effective measures to cease all violence in Plateau. Over the past few weeks, the state has seen several communities, especially in Mangu LGA, being targeted by gunmen.

General Lagbaja initiated a special operation aiming to control these violent attacks, which was kick-started following the deployment of troops and resources in the state.

Emphasizing the importance of their mission, the COAS stated, “Your work is crucial, and it must be done effectively. We must see a positive impact in Plateau; this violence cannot resurge. It’s your duty to stop it, once and for all.”

He further added, “You’ve expressed your readiness, and I expect to see it in the actions you take on the ground. I wish you the very best. My lines are always open. If you encounter any issues or have questions, feel free to send a message and we will respond accordingly.”

The COAS assured the troops that topmost in his philosophy of command is the provision of Sound Administration, which places premium on the welfare and wellbeing of personnel.