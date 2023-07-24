Bandits’ Attack: Radda Vows To Fight Insecurity, Sympathises With Kankia LGA

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Sunday, emphasized his unwavering commitment to resolving the insecurity challenges bedevilling some parts of the state.

The governor stated this when he visited Kankia Local Government Area of the State to condole with the residents over the unfortunate suspected bandit attack that occurred in the area, which led to the death of one person, Ibrahim Abdullahi Baraya.

The victim tragically died when he was shot in the groin while standing in front of his brother’s residence.

Governor Radda while sympathizing with the bereaved family and friends of the victim, strongly condemned the attack, calling on the security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure the safety and protection of the citizens in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed on Monday quoted the governor as assuring the residents and family of the victim that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

“The attackers’ presence in the area caught the residents off-guard, and Ibrahim Abdullahi was not aware of the imminent danger,” he said.

“In a display of compassion and solidarity, he personally went to Kankia yesterday evening to console the family of the victim.”

Radda concluded by saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we stand united with the people of Kankia during this challenging time. May the soul of Ibrahim Abdullahi rest in peace”.