INEC Meets With Local Observers, CSOs For Review Of 2023 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and National Commissioners of the Commission are currently meeting with accredited local elections observer groups and civil society organisations at its headquarters in Abuja.

This is the first public meeting that the electoral umpire is having with members of the CSOs and local elections observer groups since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting aims to review the 2023 general elections with the CSOs/ observer groups, as well as discuss preparations for the upcoming off-season governorship Elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

INEC has in the last two weeks been engaging with critical stakeholders who participated in one way or the other in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.