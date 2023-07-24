IPAC Faults EU Observer Mission Report On 2023 Elections

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has faulted the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in Nigeria on the 2023 general elections.

The report, presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 27, highlighted “enduring systemic weaknesses” in the elections, which some stakeholders, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, have claimed were not credible.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the National Chairman of the council, Yabagi Sani, insisted that INEC performed well within its human resource and infrastructural constraints by introducing technology in its operations.

Sani added that after a careful study of the report, some of the outcomes in the election attest to the benefits of increased usage and efficient deployment of technology in the conduct of the elections.

The council argued that the elections produced the most diverse legislature since 1999 with nine of the 18 political parties winning legislative seats (seven in the Senate, eight in the House of Representatives, and nine in the state houses of assembly).