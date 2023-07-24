Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion In Yaba, Ojuelegba, Mushin

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on locations the state with ongoing construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line between Oyingbo and Agbado.
The diversion, which commences on Wednesday, July 26, is scheduled to last 10 weeks in Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba; Apapa Road, Oyingbo; and Ojuelegba Road for a duration of 10 weeks, while that of Kayode and Ogunmokun Streets in the Mushin area is expected to go on for 22 weeks.
Alternative routes for motorists have been provided for affected motorists.
See the full statement below:
LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION
PRESS RELEASE
LASG ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS FOR LRMT RED LINE PROJECT; OYINGBO -AGBADO
In line with the ongoing construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line (Oyingbo to Agbado), the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the following locations commencing from Wednesday, 26th July, 2023.
Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba, Apapa Road, Oyingbo and Ojuelegba Road for a duration of 10 Weeks;
Kayode and Ogunmokun Streets, in Mushin area for a duration of 22 weeks
The following alternative routes will be available for Motorists during the construction period;
Motorists on Muritala Mohammed Way will be diverted from Abeokuta Street into Borno Way to link Coasts Street and access Muritala Mohammed Way or alternately use Cemetery Street to continue their journeys.
OR
Motorists may also use Ojuelegba/Tejuosho slip road from Muritala Mohammed Way to continue their journeys.
Motorists on Kayode Street moving towards Mushin will be diverted via Jibowu to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to link Ogunmokun Street;
Motorists on Ogunmokun Street will be diverted to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, via Ilupeju Bypass to link Ikorodu Road.
ADVISORY
Motorists are implored to be patient as the lane closure is part of the traffic management plans for the construction of Mushin Overpass Phase 1 project.
E-signed;
Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola
Permanent Secretary,
Ministry of Transportation.
24th July, 2023.