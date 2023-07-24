Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion In Yaba, Ojuelegba, Mushin

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on locations the state with ongoing construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line between Oyingbo and Agbado.

The diversion, which commences on Wednesday, July 26, is scheduled to last 10 weeks in Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba; Apapa Road, Oyingbo; and Ojuelegba Road for a duration of 10 weeks, while that of Kayode and Ogunmokun Streets in the Mushin area is expected to go on for 22 weeks.

Alternative routes for motorists have been provided for affected motorists.

See the full statement below: