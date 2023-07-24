One Killed As Troops Raid Suspected IPOB Camps, Arrest Nine In Anambra

The Nigerian Army on Monday said troops of 302 Regiment operating under 82 Division of the Army destroyed camps belonging to fighters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network.

The operation was carried out in conjunction with Anambra Vigilante Group in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state, a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said.

Nwachukwu explained that the raid was part of ongoing clearance operations to ensure peace and security in South-East Nigeria.

The troops were said to have raided the identified camps on Sunday, in an effort to curb the illicit activities of the fighters in the communities.

“During the raid operation, the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one AKMS Rifle, three Lexus SUVs and two Motorcycles. The troops also arrested eight brigands during the operation,” the statement said.

“In a separate operation, troops also raided IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam in Anambra South, where the gallant troops came in contact with the irredentist group and in the encounter, neutralized one IPOB fighter, while another was captured alive. The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Dane gun and police uniforms.”

The Nigerian Army urged all law-abiding citizens and the good and enterprising people of the South-East to continue to support and cooperate with the troops and other security agencies in their efforts to end the insecurity in the region.

See photos from the raid below: