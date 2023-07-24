One Killed, Two Arrested After Deadly Attack On Policemen In Delta

The Delta State Police Command says it has neutralised one and arrested two others who shot and killed two policemen on duty around the Plej Roundabout, Isoko North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, prompting combined team of policemen attached to the Ozoro Area Command, Dragon patrol to go after the attackers, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe.

