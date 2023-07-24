PSG Permit Al Hilal To Talk To Mbappe After €300m Bid

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated July 24, 2023
A video image grab shows Paris Saint-Germain’s forward Kylian Mbappe as he stops at the entrance of the Paris Saint-Germain training grounds to meet with fans and sign autographs, after a training session in Poissy, western suburbs of Paris, on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Tom MASSON / AFP)

 

Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

“PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros,” the source said.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.

AFP

