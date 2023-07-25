Adeleke Calls For Calm As Protest Rocks Osun Poly

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has called on members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the state, protesting the recent suspension of the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Adewale Adetayo, to be calm and not allow themselves to be used by the opposition party.

The governor stated this on Tuesday in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

READ ALSO: Protest Rocks Osun Poly Over Removal Of Rector

Assuring the ASUP and the students of the institution that the matter will be looked into and necessary measures taken, the governor urged them to shun the protest which had led to closing the school gate, thereby disrupting the ongoing examination.

“The OSPOLY Governing Board will soon be put in place to take over the matter and investigate the allegation which led to the suspension and take appropriate action as soon as possible,” Adeleke stated.

“I understand the reason for the protest over the suspension of the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Adewale Adetayo. The step taken by the administration is necessary, but I assure you that full investigation will commence, and every misunderstanding will be cleared.

“I recognize the ASUP and I urge them to stop the protest, and allow the investigation to hold for the matter to be sorted. Please do not allow yourself to be used by the opposition. You are important to the Government and the public. Please stop the protest and allow peace to be restored to the school community.”