BREAKING: DSS Plans To Re-Arrest Emefiele Despite Bail, Lawyers Allege

Lawyers to suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have raised the alarm that the Department of State Service (DSS) is planning to re-arrest his client despite the bail granted him by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The lead counsel for the embattled and suspended CBN chief, Joseph Daudu, made this known after the court’s ruling on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of the N20m and ordered that he be remanded at the correctional center pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

Shortly after the ruling, DSS operatives strategically positioned their Hilux Pick Up van used in bring Emefiele to court, in a manner suggesting that they wanted to take him back to their detention centre.

This prompted Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and other lawyers of Emefiele to raise an alarm about their client’s planned re-arrest by the secret police.

As of the the time of filing this report, the suspended CBN governor is still holed up inside the courtroom with his lawyers.

Outside the court, a group of concerned lawyers also addressed journalists on the issue, expressing their concerns over the plan by the secret police.