Drama In Senate Over Oshiomhole’s ‘Looting Comment’

There was a mild drama in the Senate on Tuesday morning during plenary session as a lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly (NASS), Solomon Adeola, accused his colleague from the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, of alleging on live television that Senators in the 9th NASS looted their offices, carting away office furniture and equipment.

Adeola said Oshiomhole breached the privilege of his office and demanded that he tenders a public apology to the 10th Senate.

Adeola explained that the procedure is clear that at the end of every Assembly, lawmakers are to sign for every item in their offices before they are taken out, maintaining that no Senator looted their offices in the 9th Assembly.

He asked Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to explain why he made these allegations on live television without confirmation.

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, tried to intervene, requesting that the matter be discussed behind closed doors but majority of the lawmakers refused that the matter be discussed in an executive session.

To douse the tension in the chamber, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, also intervened, explaining that all items in the offices of Senators depreciate to the tune of 25 percent and the tradition every four years is to give lawmakers the right of offer to purchase those items and if accepted, the lawmaker will either pay outright for the items or the funds are removed from their severance gratuity.

The man in the eye of the storm, Oshiomhole, was thereafter given the floor and he said he has huge respect for the National Assembly.

The ex-governor of Edo State explained that he indeed appeared on a respected national television station but said he defended the collective integrity of the Senate.

He emphasised that at no time did he say Senators looted their offices rather that the offices were vandalised, prompting Senators to provide the basic needs of their offices by purchasing some furniture.

He, however, tendered an apology to his colleagues who he says felt offended by his comments.