Ganduje Dollar Case: Court To Deliver Judgement September 22

The Federal High Court in Kano State has scheduled September 22 to deliver judgement on the case filed by former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stopping the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission from investigating him.

The counsel to the anti-graft agency, Femi Falana, SAN, on Tuesday, argued that the immunity of the former governor ended on May 29 and that no court in the country should provide protection to him, his family, or his cabinet.

However, the counsel to Ganduje, in response, insisted that due process was not being followed, breaching his fundamental human rights.

