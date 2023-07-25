Mbappe To Receive €60m If Still A PSG Player By August – Report

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe, is set to receive €60 million in royalty if he remains a player at the club come August 1, 2023.

Al Hilal SFC made a formal offer, by letter, to the 2022/23 Ligue 1 champions on Monday with a world-record bid of 300 million with the French giants granting the Riyadh club the chance to speak with the player.

However, the transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

Mbappe’s future in Paris has been the subject of speculations with indications pointing to him seeing out his contract so he can leave for Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

READ ALSO: Philippines Celebrate Historic World Cup Win As Caicedo Makes Her Mark

Despite his contract terms open to a one-year extension, the French champions apparently tired of the debacle, decided to put the 24-year-old up for sale and excluded from him the squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

They have made it clear they only want to include players who are committed to the club.

Mbappe signed a contract extension last year with PSG through to 2025.

“Paris Saint-Germain is proud to announce the extension of Kylian Mbappé’s contract for three additional seasons. The French international striker is now linked to the capital club until June 30, 2025,” the club statement stated back in 2022.

Details have since surfaced about the extent to which the executives were willing to retain the services of the 2018 World Cup winner

According to a report in The New York Times, Mbappe will be paid €630m over the course of his new contract.

His basic wage is reported to be €6m per month which comes down to €2.7m after tax. Mbappe’s contract is said to include several clauses, but no performance bonuses.

Among those clauses is a €180m signing-on bonus spread over three years that will be paid in full even if the player leaves.