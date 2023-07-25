PHOTOS: Customs Boss Pays Sanwo-Olu Courtesy Visit In Lagos

The acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina.

Also in attendance were the Assistant Comptroller-General/Zonal Coordinator, NCS, Mr Festus Okun; Assistant Comptroller-General Headquarters, NCS, Mr B.M. Jibo; and Customs Area Controller (CAC) Apapa, Mr Anwal Mohammed.

Others present were the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

See photos from the visit below: