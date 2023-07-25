PHOTOS: Customs Boss Pays Sanwo-Olu Courtesy Visit In Lagos

The acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina.
Also in attendance were the Assistant Comptroller-General/Zonal Coordinator, NCS, Mr Festus Okun; Assistant Comptroller-General Headquarters, NCS, Mr B.M. Jibo; and Customs Area Controller (CAC) Apapa, Mr Anwal Mohammed.
Others present were the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.
See photos from the visit below:
L-R: Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, receiving a state plaque from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo: Lagos House)
The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flanked by the Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Bashir Adeniyi (left); Secretary to the State Government, Ms. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin (right); and others, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo: Lagos House)
L-R: Assistant Comptroller-General/Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Festus Okun; Acting Comptroller-General, NCS, Mr Bashir Adeniyi; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the State Government, Ms. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Assistant Comptroller-General Headquarters, NCS, Mr B.M. Jibo; Customs Area Controller (CAC) Apapa, Mr Anwal Mohammed; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo: State House)
L-R: Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, having a discussion with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo: Lagos House)
L-R: Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, receiving a state plaque from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo: Lagos House)