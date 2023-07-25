Protest Rocks Osun Poly Over Removal Of Rector

Protest rocked the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree Chapter, on Tuesday, over the suspension of the institution’s Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs, barricaded the main campus entrance in Iree which left the students writing examination stranded.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had suspended Odetayo as the rector of polytechnic over corruption allegations and announced Alabi Adeyemi as the acting rector of the institution.

However, the Academy Staff Union of Polytechnic in the institution described the suspension as an aberration which was against the constitution of the institution.

The Chairman of the union, Dr Fatai Afolabi, also declared the suspension of academic activities indefinitely in the institution.