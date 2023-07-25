Tribunal: APC Drops Suspended Adamawa REC As Witness

The lead counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Adamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, Akin Olujimi, says suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner Hudu Yunusa-Ari is stepping down as a witness.

Yunusa-Ari was to serve as the APC’s prime witness in its petition filed against Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was disclosed a day after the tribunal stopped Yunusa-Ari from testifying as a witness due to the failure of the petitioner to notify it of its intention to present him as a witness.

Following this development, the suspended REC was replaced with another witness, a forensic expert, to mark the end of its presentation.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has adjourned till August 2, 2023, for further proceedings.